Many of you know my story. Perhaps some of you, don’t. Just in case, let me share the beginning of my life as it was told by those who were witnesses to my birth.
When I was born, I was two months premature and a small, small baby. After birth, I dropped under two pounds and was stayed in the hospital for two months. I didn’t come home until around my original due date in late June.
My parents could have easily thrown in the towel on me and given up in those last weeks before mom went into labor with her first child. They could have pushed the abort button and I would have never known what it was like to live on this earth. They would have spent their lifetime, perhaps wondering what their baby boy born premature would have accomplished in life. They would have never known.
The first few weeks after birth, a nurse, Ella Barger, fed me with an eye dropper. She used old-fashioned tender loving care to make sure I made it through those first couple of months breathing the breath of life. It wasn’t an easy ordeal for my parents, who faced many uncertain days wondering if I was going to live or die.
They could have given up. The doctors and nurses could have just said it wasn’t worth the time and effort to save a tiny baby at Pattie A. Clay Hospital in Richmond and move on to the next birth. I had no control over the decisions that were being made at the time. My life was in their hands and the hand of almighty God, who ultimately made the decision whether or not to keep me here in this planet.
My parents are believers and that’s where they started when it came to a life or death situation that flashed right before their eyes. I can’t imagine what they were feeling or the agony they were facing at the time. Those moments, I’m sure were gut-wrenching and painful.
One day, my dad simply told God while he was praying he had the final say on things and placed me in his hands. That’s when things changed, and for the good. It was then God began working a miracle in my life.
One day, my dad and his friend Burl Sweat visited the hospital and they saw me kicking off the blankets and moving around. It was then Dad told me he knew that I was going to make it. That fighting spirit was there and instilled at birth.
It’s still there.
I had to learn to cry again. I had to deal with some hearing and speech issues while growing up and truthfully, being made fun of by classmates thinking that I had an accent and “talked funny” was hard at times for me.
I overcame those obstacles and became the man that I am today. I’m thankful my parents didn’t give up on me and choose the alternative. They chose life and I’m glad they did.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
