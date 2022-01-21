My brothers, Dwayne, and Dex, have the funniest stories. Dex was telling about the time he wanted to make his brother think he was dead. He laid down in the middle of the road. He had one of those plastic leis holding it on his chest. Luckily, it had come unraveled and was blowing in the wind. He was lying in a particularly bad spot in the road. It was just over the rise of the hill and would make it very difficult for approaching cars to see him until it was too late. Fortunately for Dexter, the lady that was driving was paying attention.
The plastic ribbon waving in the air caught her attention. She might have thought it was a construction tape. She slowed down coming over the hill and was able to stop when she saw him laying in the road. He scrambled up and dove into the vines covering the ditch. Dex said his heart sank when he saw her pull into the drive of our house. She probably gave our mom a lecture on boys behaving foolishly, but at least Dex was unharmed.
We lived near the train tunnel on White Station Road. That was another favorite destination for the boys. They explored every gap and pipe near it. They were there playing with a friend when they saw a man walking down the tracks with a gun. After they scrambled down into a hiding place, they watched him come closer. He looked directly down at them. Their friend Pete asked, “Are you going to shoot us, Mister?” He replied “No” and continued down the tracks.
Of course, all kids do stupid things, but I wonder if boys are more inclined. Dex remembered when Dwayne had a frozen hedgeapple on a stick in the winter. He yelled, “Hey, Brother” and whipped the stick. Dex said at first the apple looked like a dot, but as it got closer it looked bigger and bigger. He couldn’t remember why he didn’t dodge it. He said he had plenty of time. That hard hedgeapple hit him right in the nose, and blood was flying everywhere. When they went home, our mom had a job cleaning him up.
At least Mom had a canine guardian angel that stayed with the boys. Our dog Peanut was always nearby so she could keep track of their whereabouts. Dwayne said the only thing Peanut didn’t like was riding on the sled with them. Peanut would fight like the devil to get off and run behind them down the hill instead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.