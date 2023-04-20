Berea Municipal Utilities has taken a step closer toward gaining approval for the Owsley Fork Reservoir dam project, according to BMU Manager Kevin Howard.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Berea City Council, Howard announced that after negotiations with the National Resource Conservation Service in Kentucky, design changes for the Owsley Fork Reservoir Dam have been tentatively approved. Howard said formal approval is expected soon, after which BMU can begin on its redesign and resubmittal.
Once the design has been approved, the project will receive funds for construction. Howard noted upgrading the dam has been a long process, dating back to the 1980s when Berea College owned the local utilities. Howard said BMU is hoping to resubmit its final development plan this fall.
The dam upgrade is projected to cost approximately $12 million, raising the dam wall six feet, increasing the reservoir capacity from 650 million gallons of water to one billion gallons. Howard said testing of the shale beneath the dam wall is still pending.
In other business, the council unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing Mayor Bruce Fraley to apply for a grant from the Kentucky Department of Local Government Recreational Trails Program to build restrooms at the city park and construct new concession facilities. The grant would allow the city to recoup up to 80 percent of project costs, which is estimated at approximately $600,000. The measure authorizes the city to hold 20 percent of the project cost in reserve.
Also approved in a unanimous vote was a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for a grant from the Kentucky Department of Local Government under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965. It would allow for funding of up to 50 percent to repair the floor of Berea City Pool, as well as surrounding pipes. The city has been working to contain leaks at the pool in recent years.
The council also approved an ordinance authorizing supplements to the 2023 Code of Ordinances for the city, reflecting changes in municipal regulations over the last year.
Additionally, the council heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance for a zone change at Christmas Ridge Road, rezoning a section of that neighborhood from R-1 single family residential to R-3 multi-family. The developer, Katie Wiles, told the Berea Planning and Zoning Commission of her intent to build 16 units to accommodate residents who are 55 and older. The preliminary development plan on 3.11 acres also includes a small recreational park and a dog park. The neighborhood currently has approximately 10 single family homes.
Speaking in opposition to the project during public comments section was Joshua Bills, a property owner in the neighborhood and chair of the Berea Board of Adjustments. Bills expressed concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety in the area that would result from the increased number of cars, and he noted the proposed development is not consistent with the Berea Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map. Bills was invited to submit the entirety of his remarks in writing to the council.
The zone change ordinance comes on the heels of a February 28 decision by the planning commission recommending approval. Commissioner Martin Richards cast the lone dissenting vote at that meeting, stating that while the intend is to attract tenants who are 55 and older, there is no guarantee the land will be used for that specific purpose once a multi-family designation is approved. The item comes up for discussion and a final vote on May 2.
In other business, Kevin Howard reported the city is exploring the possibility of allowing the sale of sewer and water line infrastructure insurance in Berea. The product would be available to property owners through a third-party company, officials said. Howard said there are cases in which aging infrastructure, such as clay water and sewer pipes, break down, in which case all or some of the portion of the repair costs may be the responsibility of the homeowner. Under the current proposal, customers could get both water and sewer infrastructure insured for approximately $13 per month, sparing them excessive repair costs. More details will be forthcoming, Howard said.
Howard also encouraged residents to reach out to the city to point out damaged LED lights that were recently installed on city streets. He noted if citizens inform the city about non-functioning street lights, BMU would be entitled to refund and replacement.
