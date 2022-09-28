By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
Berea Municipal Utilities (BMU) is working to clear more hurdles before the Owsley Fork Dam improvement project can move forward.
That is according to BMU General Manager Kevin Howard, who provided a brief update on the project last week at a special called meeting of the Berea City Council.
In response to a question from Councilmember Jim Davis about when construction of the dam would go out to bid, Howard replied the city has addressed most of the concerns raised by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, a couple of issues remain to be resolved.
According to Howard, geologists from the project’s architecture team and the NRCS will be conducting an analysis of shale samples collected by the city in 2016 to determine whether the shale around the base of the proposed dam would be subject to expansion. If it’s determined the shale would be prone to significant expansion, that could potentially impact the specifications for construction of the dam.
If tests reveal the surrounding shale would be largely unaffected, however, then the request for final approval of the project can be resubmitted, Howard said. He added if the current shale samples are found to be insufficient, the design team may have to conduct a new geological study of the shale at the construction site.
Additionally, Howard reported federal officials reported back to the city and said a stilling basin may be required for the project. A stilling basin reduces the impact of water runoff, helping prevent erosion around the dam.
The $12 million dam project will raise the Owsley Fork Reservoir Dam by six feet, increasing the water capacity from 650 million gallons to one billion. Officials say the increase in storage capacity could meet the region’s water needs for the next 50 years.
In other business, Howard requested a budget amendment for chemicals related to water and wastewater treatment. Prices of the chemicals saw a sharp increase in the last year, including an 81 percent increase in water chemicals and a 36 percent price hike in wastewater treatment chemicals, he said. Howard explained the price increases may be because chemical processing centers in Texas were severely hit with bad weather last year. Additionally, a threatened railroad worker strike also may have contributed to higher prices, Howard added.
Overall, BMU had budgeted $130,000 for water treatment chemicals and $50,000 for wastewater treatment chemicals. The combined number was boosted to $229,000 by a unanimous vote of the council at last Monday’s meeting.
In one other piece of business, the Berea City Council unanimously voted to accept Howard’s request to integrate new sewer infrastructure in the city’s maintenance plan, including manholes and new eight-inch sewer lines on Mayde Road, Vineyard Subdivision Phase III, and Fincastle Subdivision Phase I. Total value of the new infrastructure is $391,760.
