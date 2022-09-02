The Berea Planning Commission recently tabled a zone change request on Christmas Ridge Road that is intended to facilitate the construction of a development for citizens who are 55 years of age and older.
At the August 23 business meeting, property manager Katie Wiles said she was requesting a zone change from R-1 residential to R-3 multi-family development for 3.11 acres of land near Christmas Ridge Road. Wiles noted there is a strong need for housing for 55+ residents who want to live in senior-friendly housing.
“Daily I see the need for single level, small apartments of duplexes or housing for people that are not ready to transition into a nursing home yet,” Wiles said. “We have people calling daily, wanting and needing one level, single story units to rent.”
Wiles requested the zone change to amend the Berea Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use map for the building of 12 duplexes. Officials noted the property appears to be suitable for 11 or 12 single family homes, and that the area is currently designated for single-family residential homes, according to the current land use map.
Wiles added the property would likely include some kind of common area, whether it is a gazebo or other structure.
A number of local residents in the area opposed Wiles’ request, however.
Residents raised concerns about potential flooding in the area that the development might make worse, while resident Dwayne Litton suggested that once the property is zoned R-3, the owners are free to build anything under that designation, including multi-story apartment buildings.
Other residents raised concerns about traffic safety issues in the area, stating that 24 additional cars in the neighborhood could aggravate already unsafe road conditions on KY 21 and Christmas Ridge Road. Others raised reservations because the small road serving the neighborhood would potentially hinder both garbage collection and snow removal service, and could create parking issues. In response, Wiles assured commissioners she would make sure the plan would work, including arranging for garbage collection service, if necessary.
Joshua Bills presented the most comprehensive argument against the zone change, noting the Berea Planning Commission has twice rejected similar zone change requests in 2000 and 2001. Bills also cited previous decisions noting that just because there is a need for 55+ housing in the community as a whole, that does not justify a zone change in the Christmas Ridge neighborhood.
Carroll McGill agreed, noting, “The neighborhood is residential, it has always been residential, and it should stay residential.”
At one point, Planning and Codes Administrator Amanda Haney noted the commission does have the discretion to consider a zone change request contingent upon the submission of a conceptual development plan. A conceptual development plan differs from a site development plan in that it does not include specific, comprehensive calculations and review by planning professionals such as the city engineer. Instead, it provides an overview for what the developers intent to build at the site.
Planning Commission Chair Betty Olinger cautioned that even with a zone change, the developers would still be subject to the process of submitting a site development plan for final approval by the commission. Additionally, any zone change request would ultimately have to be approved by the Berea City Council.
Planning Commissioner Chester Powell moved to table the request for a zone change pending the submission of a conceptual development plan, a measure that was approved by the commission.
The Berea Planning and Zoning Commission will meet again on September 13.
