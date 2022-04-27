By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
One residential project will likely be coming to fruition near Exit 77 after it was conditionally approved Tuesday by the Berea Planning Commission.
The commission approved a site development plan from Innovative Property Investments (IIP) to build the Harvest Commons apartments, a 160-unit complex at 450 Pauline Drive, near Peggy Flats Road. The complex will consist of eight structures containing one and two bedroom apartments, along with along with one office building.
The developer requested a waiver to build 360 parking spaces, approximately 37 fewer than required. When a site development plan was initially approved at that site 15 years ago, developers were required to provide at least 1.5 parking spaces per unit. That regulation changed in 2018 to 2.25 parking spaces per unit. IIP asked for a waiver based on the fact that the complex will have 32 one-bedroom units, presumably for single tenants. The national average for parking at apartment complexes is 1.25 to 1.5 parking spaces per unit, officials said.
The commission unanimously approved the project contingent upon approval by the city engineer of a plan for a stormwater retention pond. After the 15-year hiatus, the retention pond is still functional but partially filled in, which the developer will have to remedy before the project can move forward.
“I’m really thankful that you are taking this project on,” said Commissioner Denise Hagan. “That area has been sitting for years.”
In other business, the commission postponed an item concerning a zone change request from the Berea Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).
The BIDA had applied for a zone change request for property at 1620 Menelaus Road from R-1 Single Family Residential and A-1 Agricultural, to I-2, Industrial Park District.
Codes and Planning Director Amanda Haney noted that most of the 87 acres has already been zone I-2, but that the request is to bring smaller plots of the land into the industrial designation.
Five residents of Farristown opposed the zone change request, saying the neighborhood should not be designated as an industrial zone. Some residents stated that as a historically African American hamlet that dates back to a time prior to the Civil War, the neighborhood has both a historic value and is part of the heritage of local residents.
As a resident whose ancestors helped establish the Farristown community, Marilyn Martin asserted the hamlet needs to be preserved not only for its natural beauty but for its historic meaning to the African American community.
“It has been a community that has been loved by a lot of people,” Martin said, noting that her family members worked on the Moore Farm, farmers congregated at a local store, and they raised families. “It’s a community that has a lot of historical value. Not only to Berea, but to Madison County,”
At one point, Martin asked each of the commissioners whether they would like having an industrial zone come to their neighborhood.
All agreed they would not be pleased with such a development, but commissioners Chester Powell and Hembree said that while they don’t necessarily like change in their neighborhoods, development is a fact of life. Powell noted the city should work to provide jobs for emerging generations.
“Berea needs jobs. There have got to be jobs here,” Powell said, stating he also empathized with Farristown residents’ desire to have things remain the same.
Hembree responded that if she were in a situation where there were plans for industrial development in her neighborhood, she would probably move out.
“Sometimes you have to go with the flow. Not that I would want to, but sometimes it’s inevitable,” Hembree said.
Another Farristown resident, Patsy Dunson, disagreed, stating it’s much harder for residents to leave Farristown because it was land earned by their ancestors, and because of its unique place in local African American history.
At one point, Nicolate Payne, who said she bought a home in Farristown approximately 18 months ago, questioned whether residents were adequately warned that the area was to become an industrial area.
Haney replied by citing the Berea Comprehensive Plans for 2015 and 2020, both of which contain future land use maps designating the area as industrial. For both of those plans, the city staged public events presenting the maps and soliciting citizen input. Additionally, the city has been purchasing property in the area for industrial use over the last 20 years, officials said.
In the end, Commissioner Martin Richards moved to postpone consideration of the measure until next month’s meeting, presumably when a representative of the Berea Industrial Development Authority can attend. His motion was unanimously adopted.
In one other development, Farristown residents raised concerns about the bridge on Menelaus Road that has since been closed by the state. Residents said firetrucks and ambulances have to travel an extra six miles to reach the area presents, which presents a threat to public safety. Haney suggested residents to contact officials at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7, since the bridge is part of a state road and thus beyond the city of Berea’s control.
