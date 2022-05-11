The Berea Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend two zone changes for Farristown, designating an 87-acre tract as I-2 industrial park.
The vote followed a public discussion at Tuesday’s business meeting in which some Farristown residents expressed concern about preserving the history and heritage of that community, which was predominantly African American. The hearing was an extension of a discussion that began at an April 26 Berea Planning Commission business meeting.
The Berea Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), which has acquired the 87 acres of land in Farristown over a period of 15-20 years, submitted zone change requests for two parcels. One was a 1.26-acre tract that had been in the county, while the other request involved rezoning some properties designated A-1 agricultural and R-1 residential into the industrial zone. The properties zoned A-1 or R-1 constituted approximately one third of the entire 87-acre tract, officials said.
Speaking on behalf of BIDA, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said the nearly two-decade effort to acquire the land is part of a long-term plan to spur economic development.
“From the time that I was in high school, many of our best and brightest young people felt like they had to leave Berea to make a good living and to live the American dream. One of my goals as it relates to economic development is to attract good paying career jobs to our city where future generations can feel like they can stay in Berea as they enter their professional careers if they choose to do so,” Fraley said. “With the recent expansion of Hyster-Yale group, the new ag-tech jobs at AppHarvest, and the advanced manufacturing jobs that are coming at Hitachi Ostemo Electric Motor Systems, who will be making the electric motor for the Honda Accord and the Honda CRV, I think we’re well on our way to achieving that goal.”
Planning director Amanda Haney noted that the public has been invited numerous times to provide their input on the Future Land Use Maps of the Berea Comprehensive Plans of 2015 and 2020, and that over the years, residents have been notified when zone changes were up for considering before the planning commission. Notification is sent to residents who live in adjacent properties, a sign is posted on the property under consideration, and the proposal is posted on city’s website and social media, and was advertised in the newspaper in past years.
“It is not intended to be a secret. We want people to know how property is zoned and how it can be used,” Haney said.
Some residents in attendance expressed concern, however, about how the zoning might negatively impact the community. Patricia Gailey stated her concern for public health if the area is industrialized, specifically as it relates to the environment and quality of life. Gailey stated she heard there may be concerns about the water quality at Farristown Middle School as a result of industrial development in the area. Gailey urged the commission to reject the zone change. Commission Chair Betty Olinger, meanwhile, suggested the city should look into water quality issue.
Aaron Banther, whose family has deep roots in Farristown, stated the community is worth preserving, both for its historic value and its meaning to African American residents. “It might not mean something to a lot of people, but it means something to us, and it means something to the history of Berea and how John Fee discovered what we are at now.”
Residents also expressed concern about the state of the bridge that leads into Farristown, which has been closed because it is breaking down. Commissioner Martin Richards thus attached an amendment to the zone change motion for the 87 acres, urging the city to do all it can to compel state officials to repair the bridge and improve public safety for Farristown residents.
The commission unanimously adopted the two recommendations, which are to be passed on for review and final approval by the Berea City Council. Both recommendations will come up for review in an upcoming meeting of the Berea City Council, Haney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.