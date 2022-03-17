Pain of record prices being felt at the pump

By Mary Margaret Cheeks
Citizen Staff Writer
The recent Russian evasion in Ukraine has been crippling for America to watch from afar.
The effects of the catastrophic events are beginning to ripple into America’s economy as citizens are noticing higher prices on everything from groceries to gasoline.
The sky-rocketing price at the pump has probably been the utmost recent shock as gas prices hit around $4 at most stations this past week around the county.
Sicilia Friend is a long-time Madison County resident who has financial concerns, much like most about the recent rise at the pump.
“It’s a shame that gas can just go up overnight like this,” she said. “If it continues to rise, I am not sure how some will be able to travel to work or even to the grocery story.”
Friend also believes that state, local and federal government officials could
more to ease the pain at the pump. She said. “All I will say is we didn’t have these prices when (Donald) Trump was in office,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot of the problems we currently do. I know (President Joe) Biden isn’t completely responsible on the prices, but he and his officials definitely have an influence on the gas prices, and I believe they could do more.”
According to CBS News, the rise of the price at the pump can create a real financial struggle for most American families. The network also reported that families potentially could experience an additional expense of up to $2,000, simply due to the higher costs. Last Tuesday, Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports. However, prior to the evasion, America only utilized about 10-12 percent of imported oil from Russia.
In Madison County, currently prices are hovering between $3.97 to $3.99 a gallon. With no immediate end in sight, on the contrary, prices are expected to rise even more before dropping to previous levels.
