Pancake breakfast gets thumbs up

The Berea Rotary Club held its traditional Pancake Breakfast on Election Day.
The project, which funds scholarships for high school seniors, was well attended and supported by the community.
On May 21, five of these scholarships were awarded by member Anthony Hudson at Madison Southern and four were awarded at Berea Community by President Sune Frederiksen on Tuesday.
At the next club meeting, Tuesday, June 6, members will hear from Craig Williams of Kentucky Environmental Foundation as the noon speaker.
On June 20, member Doug Fritz will host a speaker from Blue Grass Energy, who will give an update concerning Electric Vehicles. Both of these meetings are held at the Smokehouse Grill.
The ”Gavel Pass” annual meeting, when leadership changes hands, will be at the Madison County Library, Berea branch, June 27 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.