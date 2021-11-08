FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – On a day that Kentucky marked 10,000 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic came news that the number of new cases, which had been in decline since September, has seen the rate slow enough that we may be at a new plateau.
During a Monday press conference at the Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grim milestone had been reached, with 10,019 COVID-related deaths.
“My faith teaches me that each of these individuals is a child of God, irreplaceable to their family and to their community,” he said. “Every time we lose someone, especially this many people, it tears at the fabric of who we are.”
He described losing 10,000 people as, “nothing short of tragic. COVID has been the No. 3 killer of Kentuckians, the No. 3 cause of death both last year and thus far, this year. We, as a commonwealth, are hurting. Everyone has lost someone now.”
The governor announced that in honor of those lost, there will be a memorial service on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Monument Park on the Capitol grounds.
At that time, he will also name the artist commissioned to build the monument to those who died due to the pandemic. “Something that is going to be permanently at this Capitol, honoring the 10,000 lost Kentuckians, but also honoring everyone else’s sacrifice, the heroic deeds of our health care workers and so many others. It’s going to serve as a reminder to future generations of a time when we lost Kentuckians to a war unlike any we have experienced.”
Beshear said the artist was chosen through a process where an advisory panel of first responders, health care heroes, and family members of those who were lost all weighed in on what the design means to them.
He noted, “It’s hard to say we’re looking forward to Sunday, but it’s an important day to help us all process some grief that we’ve been through, to pray for both the lost and the living, and also to unveil what a permanent reminder this will be.”
The ceremony will be outside, but people can also watch it on the governor’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
As for the latest numbers in the pandemic, he said, “The decline in cases is slowing significantly. We did see fewer cases this last week than the week before, and the positivity rate is up a little bit. Certainly, we think that suggests it is plateauing.”
He added the rise in positivity could be due to fewer people being tested.
Monday saw 642 new cases reported to state public health officials, making it 753,338 since the first case was reported in March 2020. There were also 26 new deaths, making the pandemic total 10,019. The positivity rate, which had dropped to 5% a week ago, has now risen to 5.44%.
The daily hospital census continues to trend downward as Monday saw 687 Kentuckians hospitalized. Of them, 196 were in the ICU and 121 on a ventilator. Last Friday, there were 726 in the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.