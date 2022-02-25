One of my all-time favorite stories is about the panicking country boy who called the fire department to report his home on fire.
“Get over here,” he shouted into the phone. “My house is burning down.”
“Calm down,” the dispatcher said. “Take a breath and tell me how we get there.”
“Can’t you just drive one of those big red trucks?” he answered.
That, of course, wasn’t the answer the dispatcher needed. The truth is, when we’re under extreme stress, we’re prone to say some strange things. Words can just pop out.
In the Old Testament, we read about a man named Job who was in a terrible fix. All of his children had been killed, and he had lost all that he owned in calamities. To make matters worse, he was physically miserable because he was covered in painful boils from head to toe.
As he sat in a pile of ashes, his grief-stricken wife looked at his miserable situation and said: Why don’t you just curse God and die?
Job responded: “You speak as one of the foolish women would speak” (Job 2:10).
Job’s wife’s words were less than helpful. This poor, miserable fellow was likely hungry for a word of encourage after all that he’d been through.
We should keep in mind that Job’s wife also had lost everything and was in need of some encouragement as well. These two were enduring great pain. And, at such a time, they found it difficult to be a comfort to one another.
It’s at a time like that that we can be thankful we have the comfort of the Almighty.
Unable to comfort one another, Job and his wife had nowhere to look other than God for relief. And, God is always ready to embrace us in his loving arms when we cry out to Him.
In God’s Word, we’re told over and over again that He will comfort and strengthen us in our most difficult times.
“The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer, my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold” (Psalm 18:2).
“He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength. Even youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall fall exhausted; but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:29-31).
It’s in our deepest struggles that we come to understand the love and strength of our God.
When those tough times come, we must cling to the mighty hand of God.
Firefighters will race to us in those big red trucks. But God will already be there, because he never leaves us nor forsakes us, no matter what.
———
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or (502) 514-6857.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.