The 35th annual Berea Chamber of Commerce Twilight Christmas Parade was a hit last Saturday.
The annual event was canceled last year because of COVID-19, but returned Saturday with one of the largest crowds in recent years.
Parade chairman Danny Miller was pleased with the overall turnout.
“It was awesome,” Miller said.”The crowd was incredible. I’ve not seen a crowd that big, it was just crazy. That was wonderful.”
Miller said the cancelation of last year’s event contributed to the success and said “people were ready to get out.”
“We didn’t have it last year and you’ve got to give credit to the Lord for the weather. Our marketing had something to do with it and the weather was great and I think that was a major player (in the attendance).”
Parade winners were as follows:
• First place: Madison County Attorney Jennie Haymond, 4-H Saddle Club and Pilot Knob Baptist Church.
• Second place: Kingston Girls Scout Troop 2086, Edge of Darkness Haunted House and Berea Baptist Church.
