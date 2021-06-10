The Madison County Fiscal Court hosted a Celebration of Life tribute to late 1st District Magistrate Larry Combs Thursday at Battlefield Park.
Surrounded by family, friends and several elected officials, Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor unveiled a park bench facing his former district on what would have been Combs' 70th birthday.
A tulip poplar in honor of Combs was planted behind the bench, which bears his signature. The tulip poplar was one of Combs' favorite trees.
At the time of his death on Dec. 25, 2020, Combs served as the longest tenured magistrate (38 years) in the state of Kentucky.
