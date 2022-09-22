The Berea City Council got glimpse of its parks master plan during a special called meeting Monday, which outlines goals for the city’s parks system over the next decade.
Planner Keith Rodenhauser of Branstetter Carroll presented the plan during a work session, recommending the city shore up some of its current facilities before looking ahead creating more additions. Rodenhauser stated his firm received input from a steering committee of local residents, as well as gathering information from two separate public surveys.
Improved public restroom facilities at Memorial Park and Berea City Park was a top priority of those surveyed, along with improved ball fields, and passive park amenities, such as more benches and shaded areas to sit down. Others expressed hope that future park facilities would be more accessible under the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and that there would be more programing for active seniors, including pickleball courts and community programs.
Other items on the public wish list include more venues where live concerts can be held, while the concept of a public recreation center was still appealing to others who took the survey. Additionally, some survey participants would like to see a splash pad that is free to the public.
Precisely how to pay for new amenities was raised by Council member Ronnie Terrill, who wondered where the money would come from. Council member Cora Jane Wilson suggested that with the city’s good relations with manufacturers in town, the city might be able to convince companies to sponsor some new additions, such as ball fields. T-ball fields, for example, was one pressing need cited in the Branstetter Carroll report.
Mayor Bruce Fraley noted that nearly one quarter of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, approximately $1 million, will be specifically designated for park improvement. But officials said those funds would likely go to the most pressing needs first, such as restroom renovation, ball field upgrades and swimming pool repair, before they would go to new facilities.
At one point, Council member John Payne suggested establishing a so-called friends-of-the-park organization, a non-profit that would be able to conduct fundraising, help market special events in the park, and mobilize local citizens to support the efforts of the city improve parks. Rodenhauser noted he has seen other cities successfully employ those types of organizations. The city is currently aided by a friends of the dog park organization in town.
Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly said the administration is also trying to find ways to fix the aging pool deck, which is in need of replacement. She added the city is currently projecting an initial expenditure of $200,000 to $250,000 to improve park facilities, but that the city is seeking additional grants.
Parks and recreation staffing was another pressing problem Rodenhauser identified in his report. He said the Parks and Recreation Department is currently under-staffed, and will have to grow if the city hopes to provide expanded services in the future.
On the issue of parks restroom maintenance, Council member Jim Davis asked how the city could avoid the problem of vandalism. Rodenhauser replied some new amenities can be installed, such as vandalism resistant fixtures, self-locking restrooms, as well as other solutions.
In closing out the discussion, Council member Steve Caudill suggest the plan for the parks should be discussed further at a future work session.
In other business, the council unanimously voted to table an ordinance regarding the use of fireworks in city limits. The measure had proposed to enact times for using fireworks and to restrict the ages of those using them to 18 years old and older. But Teresa Scenters said that since other issues of have come up, it would be better to integrate future fireworks regulations into a broader noise ordinance.
Turning to transient room taxes, the council unanimously adopted an ordinance requiring transient room taxes at camp grounds, RV parks, and other rental facilities like air BnBs. The new ordinance recommended by the Kentucky League of Cities would require online booking companies to forward transient room taxes directly to the city, thus saving the city some personnel hours.
Commemorating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Berea, Richmond and Madison County, Mayor Bruce Fraley and the Berea City Council presented a proclamation that has been affirmed by the county’s two other local governments. Hope’s Wings Executive Director Jennifer Lainhart thanked the council and reminded citizens to watch for a display on the lawn of Berea City Hall, commemorating the lives of women, children and men lost to domestic violence in Kentucky.
The council also approved a list of surplus property to be auctioned online, including items such as a golf cart, city vehicles, a motorcycle, three mopeds, and 30 bicycles, as well as other surplus city property.
The next Berea City Council meeting is slated for October 4.
