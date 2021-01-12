The Berea Pirates football team will have a new coach at the helm when the 2021 season kicks off in the fall.
Coach Frank Parks introduced to the Pirate Nation during a Zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“Coach Parks comes to us with years of experience from several successful football programs,” Athletics Director Jerry Bingham said in a news release. “During his coaching career, he has been a part of two regional finals and several district championships.”
Parks said Berea has the potential to be an up and coming team in the future.
“There is talent here,” he said during the Zoom meeting. “I am a firm believer there could be some success here.”
Parks coached at Bryan Station High School in Lexington from 2012-2019. During his time with the Defenders, he guided Bryan Station to a 35-55 record, including back-to-back 7-5 seasons in 2014 and 2015.
In 2014, Parks was recognized as the Kentucky Football Coaches Association District Coach of the Year.
Parks said the team would hold one another accountable and move the program forward, but the
primary mission is providing the players the tools to be successful in life.
“My mission is once these young men and possibility women to leave our program with the necessary tools to be successful young adults,” he said Tuesday. “For the student-athletes who will be a part of our program, this is a new beginning. Everything that happened before today is history.”
Parks brings an up-tempo style of play, which will feature a no-huddle approach.
“The key is putting the players in a position to be successful,” he said.
Parks also served as an assistant coach at Madison Central for seven years and another two years as an assistant at East Jessamine High School in Nicholasville.
Parks isn’t a stranger to the area as he graduated from Madison Central High School and played
collegiately at Georgetown College. While at Georgetown College, he was named an All-American defensive back. His playing days also saw the Tigers win the Mid-South Conference Championship and was National Runner-up for the NAIA National Championship.
“We are confident that our student-athletes and teams will be held to a high standard on and off the field under the leadership of (Coach) Parks,” Bingham said. “(We) look forward to (his) vision for our football program.”
Parks takes over a Pirate team that struggled during 2020, going 0-8 on the gridiron.
