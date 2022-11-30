Parsons receives prestigious award

Lisa Parsons was nominated and has received the 2022 Outstanding Mental Health Counselor Award. The award winner is chosen by the Kentucky Counseling Association Board.
Parsons, a native of Portland, Ore., who has lived in Kentucky since 2004 and Berea since 2007, earned the award for the work she is doing at Parsons Counseling & Play Therapy Center.
The Eastern Kentucky University graduate called receiving the award an honor. “The joy that it makes me feel to hear my peers cheer and clap for me was the best moment,” Parsons said. “I appreciate my clients, and those that know me that it was well deserved, is so touching to me. As a business owner Covid was tough. I had a lot of personal losses in Covid, too. I was surviving to keep Parsons Counseling open, sometimes I work so hard that I do not see the fruit of my labor. This award has allowed me to pause and realize that I am helping others and my goal of making a difference in others lives is coming true, not only for my clients but as I train counselors and educate other counselors in the unique services I offer at Parsons Counseling.”
Parsons said the idea for Parsons Counseling and Play Therapy Center was created in June 2014 and she saw her first client Sept. 30 of the same year.
“I wanted to serve my community with the best counselor services possible,” Parsons said. “I wanted to work at a place where there was no ceiling so I could offer services without restraint.”
Parsons Counseling has locations in Berea and Richmond. The center specializes in helping children, adults, and families overcome their challenges and achieve their personal goals by improving their competence, capacity and productivity.
Parsons believes in giving back to the community by being an active participant in supporting school sports. The center has sponsored Madison Southern High School’s Cross Country Team (2018) and Dance Team (2019) as a corporate sponsor. They have also supported Madison Southern High School’s Marching band since 2017 by volunteering, donating food, purchasing a video camera, and advertising to assist in their efforts to raise money. Parsons has also become a corporate athletic sponsor for Madison Southern High School.
In addition, Parsons said they have advertised for the Berea Community Football team, Madison Southern’s football team, and Madison Central High School basketball team, and various other community events and teams.
The center has provided $8,500 in scholarships for Madison County high school students since 2018.
Being involved with the youth of the county is very important to Parsons. In 2021 the center offered free social group camps during the summer to clients to assist them to learn and practice their coping skills while having fun with peers after COVID-19.
“It is our desire to continue to find ways to give back and serve our community in ways that bring people together, provide opportunities to the underserved, and give back to those that support us,” Parsons said.
The center is also actively involved with the Spoonbread Festival each year.
Parsons Counseling received Berea’s Best Family Counselor Award for seven consecutive years. Parsons was nominated in 2018 for the Women of Courage award in Madison County for starting a business that was making a difference.
“Our overall business goal is to be a leader in the counseling industry in Madison County to provide quality services for children as young as two years old through adults by being well-trained professionals and by having great customer service,” Parsons said.
