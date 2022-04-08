By Jim Snyder
Berea Lions Club
The Berea Lions Club welcomed Vanda Rhodes as its bi-weekly meeting speaker, March 28 at the Smokehouse Grill. Rhodes participates in Partners for Education (PFE), a program begun under the auspices of Berea College.
Rhodes began her career with the Madison County Early Childhood Council, working with a program called ‘What to do when you are two.’ The object of the program was children who were between the ages of 18 months and two years old. Eligible children were able to receive a free book every month; parents also received information about parenting, “What to expect from a 2-year-old, milestones to look for...and that’s a really good program to be part of.” The program would travel about Madison County setting up meetings in Richmond and Berea. Tables would be set up where parents could receive free monthly books, “...So they could have that literacy family engagement - that’s really important...I enjoy children!”
Rhodes, originally from Richmond, has lived in Berea for about six years. “We’ve always loved Berea ... My husband and I have known each other since third grade - and between third grade and now life has happened - We have four adult children, and four granddaughters!” She has an associate degree from Morehead State University, and a bachelor degree from EKU in Early Childhood Development.
Rhodes presently works for Partners For Education under Berea College as a Full Service Community Site Coordinator for the elementary school at Berea Community School. The program grant also covers services for middle and high school children. The program has been operating for more than 25 years, serving 31 counties in the Appalachian part of Kentucky, including Estill, Garrard, Lincoln, Letcher, Powell, Rockcastle, Clinton, McCreary, Leslie, and Pike counties, with 45 school districts serving two hundred ninety-six schools. “The purpose is that all Appalachian students succeed.” The program includes an additional one hundred thirty-five schools in other areas.
Presently, Partners For Education (PFE) is transitioning to Partners for Rural Impact. PFE will be moving from its former partnership with Berea College to becoming an independent organization.
“This is going to give us more opportunity for us to be able to have others to come in and partner with us...We look forward to being able to reach out farther than Appalachia.”
She described four different strategies to help students succeed:
• Lifting educational aspirations
• Building academic skills
• Connecting college and career
• Engaging families
“What we really want our students to be, is a model that PFE calls Cradle to Career.”
The focal point would be creating a partnership between children, families and communities. Among the resources her group wants to involve are Berea College, Madison Public Library, and the Danville Bluegrass Arts Center. Vanda described satisfaction with helping teachers “...Find resources that they might not have even thought about.” One such project was a virtual field trip to the Danville Bluegrass Arts Center, normally impossible because of current Covid restrictions.
A unique program started by PFE was G.E.A.R.UP., an acronym standing for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. GEARUP provides tutoring services for middle and high school students, helping them prepare for the A.C.T. test.
One particular elementary service that Vanda spoke highly of was “Check and Connect,” a mentoring program. “...Where I’m able to go into a classroom and have a certain amount of children that I check on every week to keep updated...These are some of the children that might have either behavior situations going on, it might be academic development - give them a little push in the right direction to get them going on...You’ve already heard of that child that ‘just does not like school,’ ...this is where that Check and Connect mentorship program comes in...to encourage that student school can be fun, finding their interests - what they really like in school...connecting with their parents - parents work... we’re not here to put any more on the parent, or more on the teacher...just help it to be a smooth transition for that child to enjoy school, so they can go to college, go to a trade school, do an apprenticeship - our focus is ‘from cradle to career.’”
Vanda spoke of earlier experiences with Upward Bound, “I remember when I was in high school, it would be there on EKU campus...I really enjoyed it - every summer I would look forward to that, going to several different things, visiting colleges, and then my daughter and my son come along, then they were a part of that [Upward Bound].”
Other student support services started by PFE include Promise Neighborhoods in Knox, Perry counties which partner with local businesses and community members to help children in early learning programs, early childhood council, pre-school.
“All of these programs are there to strengthen, not only the child but the family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.