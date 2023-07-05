By Keith Taylor
Citizen Publisher
The gavel was passed and history was made Friday at Berea College.
During a transition ceremony, Dr. Cheryl L. Nixon received the torch from outgoing Berea College President Lyle Roelofs and became the school’s 10th president. She became the first female president in the 167-year history of the institution on July 1.
“I don’t think that anyone can enter into this position of leadership of such a special institution, and not feel called,” she told reporters. “Not feel called by the importance of what it is that Berea does.”
Nixon previously served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Fort Lewis College in Colorado, a post she held for nearly four years.
She is excited about serving in her new leadership role at Berea.
“I’m most looking forward to working with the community of Berea, especially the students and the faculty and staff, the alumni, the friends we have across the nation, in order to think through how we reinvigorate our ideals for the moment,” Nixon said.
Roelofs has been president at Berea since 2012 and will retire to Michigan.
“It has been an honor and so very satisfying to have served Berea College as its ninth president,” Roelofs said. “Everything about this school, from its transformative mission to the wonderful students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends, have made this such a privilege for Laurie and me.”
Now that she is officially in charge, Nixon added that she wants to continue to build on the school’s history of diversity.
“I think … it’s to do this in the larger context of what it means for the whole community, and to say to others, you too are empowered to stand in a position like me, in this same type of position,” she said. “To turn to our students and say, no matter what your background, no matter what your race, no matter where you are from, no matter where you grew up, you too can be in a position like this.”
