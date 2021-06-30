Some passions are well thought out, cultivated from an early age, and continued throughout adulthood. Others are discovered by accident.
The ladder is the case for Berea Youth Baseball League Umpire Danny King Jr., simply known to family, friends, coaches and parents as Junior.
In March 1999, the then 30-year-old King walked into Trophy World and ran into Bobby Shouse, who asked him a simple question: “What are you doing tonight?”
“I told him I was free, so he asked if I wanted to umpire,” King recalled.
For the next 22 years and counting, King has put on the umpire gear and, by his estimation, has worked more than 1,500 games.
It is safe to say King has grown into his position, having attended various umpiring workshops and learning from a pair of seasoned umps.
“I attended clinics and learned from some great umpires,” he said. “Teddy Taylor and Teddy Jennings were influential, and they taught me how to stand and how to act.”
Along with experience as both a player and an umpire, King has learned that being consistent behind the plate
players, and parents.
“You have to be consistent in your calls, and you need to make sure you are in the position to make the calls,” he said. “If you do that, then 98 percent of the coaches will go, “OK, Blue. You got it.” And if I miss one, own up to it. Tell them, “Coach, that’s on me. I missed it.” You must be a man about it.”
Before the season, King said he talks with the coaches to let them know what to expect concerning his strike zone.
If an on-field dispute arises about a call at the plate, King relies on his communication skills to iron out any issues.
“Being an umpire, you must be able to talk things out,” he said. “Sometimes, you won’t be able to talk it out. The coach will go, ‘I don’t want to hear it.’ You must move on and say, ‘OK, coach.’”
Ultimately, King’s goal is to help the players enjoy and learn about the game. Seeing a child grow up and flourish in the sport, no matter what level of advancement they attain is his greatest reward.
“We’ve had some athletes who have come through here, like Luke Stocker (who stared at Madison Southern and the University of Tennessee and has enjoyed an NFL career),” King said. “I remember him when he was real young. I can say I called his games and watched him grow up.”
King also enjoys the interaction with the players, as witnessed toward the end of the season by way of a foul ball.
“The other night, I got hit by a foul ball, and the kid came up and hugged me after it happened,” King recalled. “That made me feel good.”
Getting hit by passed fouls balls comes with the territory, and to help him with rigors of umpiring, King stays in shape.
“Some days, I’m like, why am I doing this?” he joked. “And there are some days where I can’t wait to get out here because I love it.”
After 22 years of calling it as he sees it, the topic of hanging up his umpire mask always comes up.
“Every year, I tell my wife that this is my last year,” he said. “But if I can physically do it, then why not do it. I have heard of guys umpiring at 75.”
King said he would know when it is time to give it up.
“When I no longer like doing this or enjoy sports, I’ll walk away,” he said.
Until then, Play Ball!
