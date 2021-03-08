Past future leader Cahill gives back

T
he Rotary Foundation and clubs invest in future leaders by funding scholarships for both undergraduate and graduate studies. Dr. Richard Cahill, Director of the Center for International Education at Berea College, was the fortunate recipient of one such scholarship in the early 2000s.
This allowed him to spend time in Cairo to study Arabic. While there he was active with the Rotaract Club in Cairo and later a full Rotarian himself as well as a Paul Harris Fellow.
His background with the years he lived in Cairo found him well prepared for the position he now holds with Berea College as a professor who works with international students. During the over 130 years Berea College has supported the philosophy of education for “all peoples of the earth,” 156 different countries have been represented. International Education at Berea College is able to do this through generous endowments rather than fees. This is particularly impressive since the majority of the students come from distressed countries with low economic conditions. Choosing the students for the program is a highly selective process which produces candidates who have a high drive and “grit” for academic success and who have learned to maximize their resources. Out of 3000 applicants only 30 are chosen.
The program has four major missions: offering educational opportunities abroad, providing services for the international students, sponsoring co-curricular programs with the international community, and assisting with curricular and faculty development opportunities. Currently, in spite of the pandemic restraints, there are 70 countries represented with all students being fully funded. The KIIS (Kentucky Institute for International Studies) program has survived for 45 years.
The next speaker for Rotary is Blue Grass Energy, hosted by member Doug Fritz.
———
The link for the Tuesday noon zoom meetings can be secured from club secretary, Charles Hoffman at Charles.hoffman.law@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.