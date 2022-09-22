Pathway to literacy begins with a library card

As a librarian, it is certainly not a surprise that literacy is near and dear to my heart. In fact, I believe the ability to read is right up there with the basic needs of food, water, air and shelter. It is a fundamental human right.
Reading is something many of us perhaps take for granted, or perceive as a leisure activity, a task we undertake in our spare time.
In reality, the ability to read grants access to information that can be critical and lifesaving. It creates greater economic opportunity and quality of life. Literacy leads to a more connected community, reducing gaps and inequities.
Recently, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Schools are Back and Confronting Severe Learning Loss,” which sounded an alarm bell for early literacy. Data recently released by the US Department of Education indicated children who were just learning to read as the COVID pandemic began in 2020 have the lowest reading proficiency rates in 20 years. Additionally, reading scores for nine year olds dropped five points over the course of the two pandemic years, which is the sharpest decline since 1990. Literacy struggles also impact other subjects. Average math scores for the same age group saw the first statistically significant decline since the 1970s. Student performance at age nine can predict future educational and even professional success. Those who fall behind early tend to face increasingly insurmountable barriers to catching up.
If these pandemic challenges taught us anything, it’s that learning cannot be confined to the four walls of a classroom and cannot end at the conclusion of the school day. Learning - and reading in particular - must be a way of life, as ingrained in our daily routines as those aforementioned basic needs.
Providing extended opportunities for literacy building is perhaps the most important task we are charged with at the Madison County Public Library. If library directors had platforms, this would be mine.
To me, the pathway to literacy begins with a library card. A child with a library card has access, at no cost, to hundreds of thousands of books, both online and in print, as well as the opportunity to enhance learning through the many literacy based programs offered at the library each week.
Ensuring every child in Madison County has the chance to get a library card is among our top priorities.
The Madison County Public Library has worked with Baptist Health for several years on a “Baby’s First Library Card” initiative, which gives library cards to newborns and encourages new parents to read to their children. Last month, we expanded the program to reach kindergarteners. A total of 1,320 Madison County kindergarteners received special “My First Library Cards” as well as an information packet for parents.
We’ve also worked with Clark Moores, Berea College, and soon EKU to register students and faculty for library cards. School, academic, and public libraries work together to ensure students and their families have abundant opportunities for continued learning.
Library cards are so important we actually have a “National Library Card Signup” month annually in September! Registering for a Madison County Public Library card is easier than ever. Visit our website at https://www.madisonlibrary.org/services/apply-for-library-card to apply for a library card today.
