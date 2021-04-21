Patricia Kay Alexander Turner, 68, of Berea died at her residence on Thursday, April 15, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services were Monday, April 19, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. J. B. Alexander and Bro. Glen Whittemore officiated and burial followed in Pilot knob Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
