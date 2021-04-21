Patricia Kay Alexander Turner

Patricia Kay Alexander Turner, 68, of Berea died at her residence on Thursday, April 15, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. 

Funeral services were Monday, April 19, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. J. B. Alexander and Bro. Glen Whittemore officiated and burial followed in Pilot knob Cemetery. 

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you