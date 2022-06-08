Patricia Lynn Hayes, 62, wife of 46 years to Steven R. Hayes, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022, in Berea. She was born September 2, 1959, in Berea to Betty Lamb Hayes and the late Luther Hayes. Patty loved the Lord and her family. Her absolute joy in life was to take care of her family. Patty served the Lord in many ways; she and Steve are faithful members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Patty had served as Youth Director at Conway Baptist Church during the 1980s-90s. She enjoyed reading John Grisham, growing, and arranging flowers, and decorating. As a small business owner, she owned and operated Heavenly Treasures Christian Bookstore in Old Town during the mid-90’s, was a real estate agent for Pennington Realty in the early 2000’s, worked with the child support division of Rockcastle County Attorneys Office, owned the store at Snyder, and helped her son at his store on Highway 461 in Rockcastle County. She would always greet everyone with a big Smile and Hello.
Other than her father, Patty is also preceded by an infant brother.
In addition to her husband and mother, Patty is survived by two sons, Andrew Hayes and his wife Patty Joe of Berea, Luke Hayes and his wife Jennifer of Mount Vernon, three sisters Teresa Scenters of Berea, Kathy Cox and her husband Fred of Berea, Kaye Deaton and her husband Steve of Berea, four grandchildren, Aubrey, Ally, Evan, Eli, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 8, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Joey Kays officiated and burial followed in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Pallbearers were Evan Hayes, Eli Hayes, Mark Scenters, Adam Scenters, Greg Cox, Matt Cox, Aubrey Hayes and Ally Hayes.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.