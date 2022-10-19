Paul Benton Sears, 88, of McKee passed away on Saturday, October 15 at Cardinal Hill Hospital in Lexington. He was the son of the late Rev. Wesley Earl and Lillie Mae Chaney Sears. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Rev. Carl Denton (Ann) Sears and Bill (Jean)Sears, four sisters; Ruth Isaacs, Norma Wynn, Jean Isaacs, Ruby Hays and three infant siblings; one son, Wesley Randall Sears and a step-daughter, Patricia Jude.
He is survived by his sister, Bettye (Billy) Bales, two daughters, Kathy (Lloyd) Alley and Lorna (John) Pyka, three grandchildren, Joshua (Kristin) Sears, Nicholas Pyka and Alexandria Pyka, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Paul loved music, and was an excellent musician, playing the guitar, banjo, and mandolin as well as writing his own songs. He also loved sports, and to say he was an excellent basketball player would be an understatement. He played for McKee High School, starting on their varsity team as a 7th-grader. He went on to play for Eastern Kentucky University, and for the US Army, after he enlisted, on the US Army All Star Basketball team. Above all, he loved the Lord, and is rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Arrangements are being handled by Lakes Funeral Home, Berea and a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
