Paul Michael Reynolds, 71 of Berea, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, Oct.16, 2021 after his battle with COVID-19.
A lifelong resident of Berea, Paul was born on September 15, 1950 to the late Beve and Mayme Miracle Reynolds. A faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, he worshiped for many years at the Berea Church of Christ, Southland Christian Church and over the last 13 years called Westside Baptist Church his home of worship.
Paul was recruited and obtained a scholarship to play football at Kent State University. After obtaining his business degree and completing his education at Morehead State University, he received training for his insurance company at Buckeye Insurance Agency in Columbus, Ohio. At the young age of 23, he started Reynolds Insurance Agency Inc in Berea and Richmond, which has been a successful independent insurance agency since June 10, 1974. Recognized both locally and nationally and is a long time member of the KY and National Big I.
Paul’s love of sports placed him coaching as both high school head football and youth girl’s softball coach. He has served in many capacities in the local Berea & Richmond communities since 1974. His interest in the commerce growth of Berea led him to serve the Berea Chamber of Commerce, of which he is currently on the Board of Directors, and previously being elected as Man of the Year and inducted into the Hall of Fame. He served two terms as President of the Chamber. He also served on the Berea Tourism Commission and on the Bluegrass area Development Board. Paul served on the Southern Madison Water District for 16 years where he also served as President and Board Member. He also served on the Board of Directors and Secretary of the Board for the Madison County Home Builder’s Association. Paul was also serving on the Advisory Board for Cumberland Valley National Bank and was recently appointed by the Governor to serve as District 1 Magistrate serving southern Madison County and the City of Berea.
His hobby was carrying on his family farm, farming 150 acres, raising Fleckvieh Simmental cattle. He was a long time member of the American Simmental Association.
Paul leaves behind his greatest accomplishments, his two daughters Katherine Reynolds and her son Dylan Anselmo and Carolyn Reynolds and her daughter Haley Bogie. He is survived by his love and companion Beverly Harkleroad, the mother of his children Jacquie Butterworth, and siblings; Beverly (Sam) Hutchinson, Bryan (Lucy) Reynolds, Bruce (Marilyn) Reynolds, Mark (Karen) Reynolds, A host of nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother Alan Reynolds.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 20 from 4-8 p.m. at the Westside Baptist Church, Berea and Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. also at Westside Baptist Church, you may view the service livestream at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. Interment will follow at the Berea Cemetery. Bro. Kenny Davis and Bro. Alan Livingood Officiating.
Pallbearers: Haley Bogie, Dylan Anselmo, Mark Reynolds, Bryan Reynolds, Bobby Dale Miracle, Jerry Lowery, Chuck Wagers and Henry York.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bruce Reynolds, Beverly Hutchinson, Wayne Anselmo, Randy Ballard, Greg Miracle, Doug Miracle, Kevin Miracle, John Reynolds, Bunky Harkleroad, Jim Davis, Roy Todd, Ronnie Terrill, Kevin Burnell, Robert Short, Rodney Short, Bruce Fraley Jr., Mike Coyle, Ronnie Devere, Greg Powell, Danny Miller, Greg Penn and Luke Linville.
Memorial contributions suggested to World Vision at P.O. Box 9716 Federal Way, WA 98063, www.worldvision.org, Saint Jude’s Hospital at www.stjude.org, and West Side Baptist Youth Prayer Garden at 699 Prince Royal Dr. Berea, Ky., 40403.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.