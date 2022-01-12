Paula Beth Blanton Taylor, 40, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Baptist Health in Richmond, Kentucky. Paula was born in Pineville, Kentucky to Paul and Judy Ann Lipps Blanton.
In addition to her parents, Paula is survived by her loving husband, Jerad Taylor; her brother, Aaron Blanton; her second parents, Scott K. and Carla Taylor; her little sis, Lauren Jones and her little bro, Cody Jones; her aunts and uncles: Janice Blevins, Margie Sandusky, Lucy Cummins, Kathy Lipps, Marsh and Geneva Blanton, Doris and Chad Blanton, and Marie Onkst; a special uncle, Greg Harrison; her papaw by marriage; Ray Harrison; her best friends, Jamie Lee and Kristy Newell; a host of cousins; her beloved dogs, Lincoln and Sebastian; and others who had the privilege to love her.
Paula was a light to everyone who knew her. She will be remembered as someone who loved doing for others and for loving the people in her life. She enjoyed doing yard work, trips to the beach, and family gatherings. She adored her husband and loved spending time with him, whether they were traveling or working outside together. Paula was a member of Crestview Holy Sanctuary and truly loved her church.
Services were Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Crestview Holy Sanctuary. Burial followed in Madison County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Kevin Newell, Bro. Anthony Lee, Bro. Jerry McKinley Holland, and Bro. Charlie Napier officiated. Pallbearers were Aaron Blanton, Cody Jones, Patrick Lipps, Jordan Lipps, Patrick Blanton, Caleb Alexander, Shane Blanton and Kenny Sandusky. Honorary Pallbearers were Elisha Blanton, Shawn McGuire, Achee Eads, Joel Onkst, Richard Onkst, Adam Blanton, Kevin Blanton, Tim Alexander, Jason Neal, Jim Lamb and Kevin Newell.
Lakes Funeral Home.
