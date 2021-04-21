The Chestnut Street Pavilion is on track for completion in June, according to a report from City of Berea Administrator David Gregory. Gregory outlined the latest progress on the facility last week during a meeting of the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission.
The shelter structure is expected to be shipped to Berea on April 30, and will take approximately a day to arrive, Gregory told commissioners. Meanwhile, the cupola is being fabricated and is expected to be delivered to Berea in a few weeks. A new gas line has been run from the old Ford office building to the shelter location, and Gregory said he hopes installation of the concrete pad and shelter structure foundation will occur in the coming weeks. If the project continues on its current schedule, the shelter could be complete by June, with the final punch list completed by July, Gregory said.
The Chestnut Street Pavilion will be the home of the Berea Farmer’s Market, but it is also expected to be available to the public as a performance space, a venue for classes or seminars, and as a space that can be rented by the public for events like family reunions.
Much of the funding for the Chestnut Street Pavilion is coming from the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission, which has budgeted $250,000 for the completion of the facility.
The money for the public facility is coming from the restaurant tax. So far, city officials believe the $565,000 pavilion will be completed under budget.
The effort to build the pavilion on Chestnut Street, next to the former Michell Tolle building, began when the city rallied support from local citizens and interest groups, thereafter winning a $250,000 grant from the Kentucky Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy and an additional $100,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development division.
Mayor Bruce Fraley, who spearheaded the effort to lobby county and state officials on behalf of the city, said the Chestnut Street Pavilion may well spur economic revitalization of Berea’s commercial district on Mt. Vernon Road, and it may serve as a gateway that will lead to the revitalization of Chestnut Street and Old Town as well. Both of districts are already seeing an upturn of new businesses moving in.
The Chestnut Street Pavilion is just the latest endeavor by the Berea Tourism Commission to put restaurant taxes to use to build attractions that can serve local residents and draw prospective tourists.
The commission is also funding the mountain bike/running trail project on J.C. Chambers Lane as well as the city’s network of shared use paths and trails.
