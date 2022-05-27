In America, statistics have proven that nearly 1 in 5 citizens have or will suffer from some form of mental illness. Since 1949, the month of May has been designated to observe Mental Health Awareness.
The recognition of how hugely significant mental health is has been more apparent in recent years. For local Aimee Kidd, this is a mission. Kidd is the owner and a counselor at the recently opened “Peace of Mind Counseling” clinic in Richmond.
Kidd said, “At Peace of Mind Counseling, our goal is to help clients recognize that they are capable of transformation, hence the butterflies in the logo. As a caterpillar spins a cocoon and emerges as a beautiful butterfly, my hope is that clients will experience that kind of change -- in their thoughts, their feelings, their behaviors.” Kidd has always been a “helper” by heart and the counseling profession has allowed her to be of service to more people. Kidd said, “I am a helper by nature. Through middle and high school, I spent hours on the phone, listening to friends share their secrets and struggles and supporting them through tough times. Fast-forward to when I was working in the broadcast journalism industry -- co-workers regularly ventured into my office to talk or seek guidance. When I was talking with one of them, there was a moment of clarity for me that I needed to begin a new journey and put my passion of helping people into practice.”
The drive in helping others led Kidd to become a counselor, but it was also a special role model in her life that led her to ultimately open her own practice to serve the community. She said, “I watched my father as the owner of multiple radio stations lead and inspire others, and I always admired how he supported and encouraged people to grow as professionals and as individuals. As a counselor, I had a vision of doing the same thing. Owning a private practice allows me to provide a space that nurtures both clients and employees.”
Kidd assures that the name of her practice is her intention, creating “peace” for individuals. When discussing how she decided on the name, she said, “When considering names, I asked myself what I wanted clients to experience while they were in our practice and what kind of feeling I wanted them to take away from their sessions. The word peace was always my answer.”
With four full-time counselors on staff and the hopes of expansion, Peace of Mind Counseling offers mental health counseling services to individuals, couples, children, and families. They offer a wide variety of treatment methods. Kidd said, “Our counselors provide treatment for a range of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and ADHD. We provide a variety of therapeutic interventions, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), trauma focused therapy, EMDR, solution focused therapy, play therapy, sand tray therapy, and AutPlay. Our approach is tailored to our clients’ individual needs.”
If citizens are interested in Peace of Mind Counseling and finding their “peace”, Kidd assures the steps to begin are easy. She said, “The counseling journey begins with a phone call or email to our office. One of our counselors will be happy to answer questions and help with scheduling. We offer no-charge consultations, where potential clients can meet a counselor before scheduling an appointment.” Citizens can visit https://peaceofmindky.com/ or call (859)-353-8568 for more information. Peace of Mind Counseling can also be found on Facebook.
