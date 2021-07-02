Peacemakers roll into town

Berea has always been known as the “arts and crafts capital of Kentucky,” accepting those from all walks of life and supporting their interests.
With the recent addition of the Kentucky Peacemakers Motorcycle Club, located at the junction of Glades Road and Hwy 1016, the town continues to embrace individuals who share a passion for their chosen genre while bringing more variety to an iconic town.
Led by President Mike Oakley, a 38-year member of the organization, the club is looking forward to establishing an integral relationship with the local community.
History
The Peacemakers Motorcycle Club was established in 1968, originating in Kingsport, Tennessee. Later that same year, the Kentucky Peacemakers Motorcycle Club was created and based in Madison County. For 53 years, the Peacemaker organization has carried on its traditions and currently has chapters in three states as membership continues to grow. The fledgling Berea chapter began meeting in a member’s garage, but due to the increased interest in membership, a larger and more central location was required.
According to the Kentucky Peacemakers MC, Kentucky, Facebook page, “becoming a Peacemaker requires dedication to the core values and mission of the Club, a positive attitude and willingness to serve. The adherence and commitment to our founding member’s principles is mandatory, never forgetting those who labored many years to create this exemplary organization.” All Kentucky Peacemakers stress the importance of brotherhood, respect, and unity.
The Berea Chapter of the Kentucky Peacemakers is fortunate to be represented by members of various trades skills. These talents and hard work have transformed their clubhouse into a place that can support their meetings, plan for community events, and provide social recreation. All Kentucky Peacemakers realize there is work involved with belonging to a motorcycle club, but balancing that out is the fundamental reason all members have come together; the love of riding your motorcycle, camaraderie and being in the wind.
The Berea Chapter is also represented by members who are military veterans. Therefore, it is fitting that they have chosen to support Thompson Hood Veterans home in Wilmore, Kentucky, a skilled nursing and rehab home for all branches of the military containing 285 beds. The Kentucky Peacemakers fulfill an annual wish list for the home and hand-deliver these items to the resident veterans. The club is looking forward to resuming personal interaction with the veterans as COVID -19 restrictions are being lifted.
Giving back
Many organizations and businesses recognize the Kentucky Peacemakers as a community-minded charitable organization, supporting the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, and Jerry’s Kids.
In addition, during the holiday season, the Club works with local city management offices to identify families that may need assistance and assembles Christmas food baskets containing a week’s worth of meals.
Around this time of year, remembrance is particularly important. The Kentucky Peacemakers wear patches with the names of deceased members on their vest, symbolically allowing those brothers to continue “riding with them”. The Kentucky Peacemakers also spend two days around Memorial Day decorating graves of past members and passing on the history and traditions of this 53-year motorcycle club to their younger members.
Positive addition
The Berea Chapter will likely have to overcome some negative stereotypes that may accompany a motorcycle club, but the members would like to assure the citizens of Berea that it looks forward to being a positive addition and supporting the local community.
The Peacemakers will participate in the Spoonbread Festival as they oversee the motorcycle show on Sept. 17. (Submitted)
