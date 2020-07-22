A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning at Ky. 21 near Bratcher Lane and transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.
According to the Berea Police Department, no foul play is suspected and the driver of the vehicle was a motorist who “stayed to help sort it all out.”
The accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Bratcher Lane at Neeley Street in the curve on Ky. 21. Officers were called to a subject walking in the roadway and being struck.
The victim, Andrew Flute, 22, later died from his injuries at UK Hospital.
A go fund me account (https://www.gofundme.com/f/zs2ajg-going-home-service?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR18QzJXUDRlgaogOom3DFPSysPDTRO_yo3thLT6sj0kNBqSRfqVJbokA0k) has been established to assist the family.
In a report by the National Safety Council, 16 percent of all traffic deaths in 2017 were pedestrians. Injury Facts reported that, more than 16 percent of all traffic deaths were pedestrians in 2017. Every age group is vulnerable, though 10- to 14-year-olds and 50- to 69-year-olds have 20% or more pedestrian deaths as a percentage of all traffic fatalities.
The following are safety guidelines for pedestrians to follow:
• Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic.
• Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals.
• Cross streets at crosswalks.
• If no crosswalk is available and your view is blocked, move to a place where you can see oncoming traffic.
• Look left, right and left again before crossing the street, making eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicle to make sure they see you.
• Stay alert – avoid cell phone use and wearing earbuds.
• Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking.
• Wear bright and/or reflective clothing, and use a flashlight at night.
• Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.
• Children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult.
