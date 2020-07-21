A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle this morning near Bratcher Lane and Ky. 21 and transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.
According to the Berea Police Department, no foul play is suspected and the driver of the vehicle was a motorist who "stayed to help sort it all out." The police department said the pedestrian was struck from behind and still alive when he was transported to UK.
The accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Bratcher Lane at Neeley Street in the curve on Ky. 21. Officers were called to a subject walking in the roadway and being struck.
No other details are available at this time.
