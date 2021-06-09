Peggy Joanna Gay Barrett, 77, married 40 years to the late Ray Barrett, passed away Monday June 7, 2021, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m Friday, June 11, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Kent Gilbert officiating, burial will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Peggy Barrett, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.