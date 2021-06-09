Peggy Joanna Gay Barrett

Peggy Joanna Gay Barrett, 77, married 40 years to the late Ray Barrett, passed away Monday June 7, 2021, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. 

Funeral services will be 2 p.m Friday, June 11, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Kent Gilbert officiating, burial will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. 

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jun 10
Visitation
Thursday, June 10, 2021
5:00PM-9:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
Jun 11
Funeral
Friday, June 11, 2021
2:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
