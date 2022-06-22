Peggy Sue Baird Murray, 79, wife of the late Lowell Murray, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Hospice Care Compassionate Center in Richmond
Funeral services were Saturday, June 18 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial was at Berea Cemetery.
