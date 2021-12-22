Peggy Whittemore Parker, 77, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Baptist Health Richmond from complication of Covid-19. S
Joint Funeral Service for Peggy and Vernon were held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Bro. Joe VanWinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Pilot knob Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
