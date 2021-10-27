Penelope “Penny” Ingram, 58, Berea, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington following an illness.
Visitation was Wednesday October 27, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with graveside services 11 a.m. Thursday October 28, 2021 at Berea Cemetery. Rev. Maurice Dula will be officiating.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Penelope Ingram, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.