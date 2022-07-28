Pentecost touts success of NOSW

Robbie Pentecost, Director of the NOSW (New Opportunity School for Women), spoke to the Berea Rotary Club concerning their success stories over the past 35 years.
The program has now expanded to partnerships with institutions other that Berea College where it all began under the guidance of Jane Stephenson.
Pentecost explained the evolution of the program’s structure and format from a totally residential program with one location to the multi-faceted design of today with several community partners. Adjustments were made over the years to fit the needs of women with children.
The mission of NOSW has remained focused on building self-esteem and pride with an integrated approach toward healthy living in an environment of “sisterhood.”
The program utilizes the talents of volunteers for workshops, outreach, and community involvement. Pentecost was assisted by Amy Hogg in the sharing of materials.
Charlie Hoffman announced the names of the eight scholarships winners: from Madison Southern High School-- Brooke Madison Harrison, Summer Stanton, Elleigh Grace Stull and from Berea Community HS--Catherine Suzanne Terrill, Taegan Tipton, Ella Sadie-Jaye Thomason, Ainsely Izell White and Jillian Whitt. Treasurer Wayland reported on earnings from the yard sale and the silent auction, both of which met the needs of the club.
President Sune Fredericksen named the officers for the 2022-23 year: Continuing as Treasurer and Secretary, respectively, Marty Wayland and Charles Hoffman, Doug Fritz as the Sergeant-at-Arms, while the positions of Songmeister and President-Elect remain open.
The next meeting, Aug. 2, will be in Paint Lick at the newly opened restaurant, Solidago. Meeting will be at the regular time though arriving earlier is recommended.
