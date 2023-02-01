A petition to make all of Madison County wet has been circulating with the hopes of getting the issue on the May primary ballot.
Organizers in support of the issue have been circulating a petition in hopes of collecting the needed 7,590 valid signatures of registered Madison County voters to have the issue placed on the countywide ballot. The petition was submitted to the clerk’s office Jan. 31. The number of required signatures was determined by the number of votes in the county in the 2022 November general election.
Madison County was made dry by prohibition in 1919. After prohibition ended Kentucky created a system in which an area could vote to be wet but Madison County has never voted wet countywide.
According to the Alcoholic Beverage Sales of Kentucky, 10 of Kentucky’s 120 counties remain dry.
Currently, the city limits of Richmond are wet, meaning you can purchase alcohol in restaurants, bars, and stores. The city of Berea is considered moist– alcohol can be purchased by the glass in restaurants but is not sold in stores. Outside those locations the county is dry with the exception of places like golf courses, which require a special license.
Wesley Browne, the owner of Apollo Pizza and who has also practiced law for 24 years at Browne Law Office, started the petition drive to give residents and businesses that fall into a dry area of the county the same rights as those living and operating a business in the wet areas of the county.
“We shouldn’t have to spend (money), we shouldn’t have to fight to have the rights of another business a mile away, but we do and we’re living with that,” Browne said.
Browne operates an Apollo Pizza location that falls into a dry area of Northern Madison county. He said it is a struggle to find employees to work at that location and often has to pay them more because tips from people eating inside that restaurant are not as good. “I would not build another Apollo Pizza location in a dry area of the county,” he said.
In spearheading this fight, Browne said Madison County has lost millions of dollars not being wet.
“Madison is the only county bordering Fayette County that isn’t wet countywide,” he said. “Not being wet puts Madison County at a disadvantage. Local businesses in dry areas are at a ﬁnancial disadvantage. Companies that would open businesses in Madison County--like grocery store brands and restaurants--will not open in moist or dry areas, which harms economic growth and quality of life in those locations. Tourists do not like going to areas where the wet/dry status is confusing.”
There are some in the county, such as Bethel Baptist Church pastor Kenny Davis, who would like the county’s wet/dry status to remain as it is. “I have never seen alcohol be good for anything,” he said. “Expanding alcohol sales will have no good outcome. A few will make money, while others will suffer and experience misery.”
Davis said he encouraged people to not sign the petition, but he understands that not all people who drink alcohol are alcoholics, and understands if people he knows are in favor of having the issue on the full ballot.
“If it does make it to the ballot, I will head up the ‘Vote No Campaign’,” he said. “All it takes is one too many glasses of wine, beer, or whatever, and your car could veer across the center-line and devastate a family. I’ve seen it happen too many times.”
