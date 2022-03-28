Phase II of the Berea Bypass is on track for on-time completion, Berea city officials have been told.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said he has been assured by state officials that the $23.7 million project that stretches from U.S. 25 N. to Highway 1016, then onto Highway 21 E., is on schedule, though no official finish date has been announced.
“I have gotten indications from the supervisory engineer of Transportation District 7 that the project is on schedule and that everything is going well. As soon as we have an estimated completion date, we’ll share that,” Fraley said. The Allen Company is in charge of construction.
Like other road projects around the state, Phase II of the bypass will be subject to potential weather delays and other factors. Nonetheless, Fraley said he would not be surprised if the road was substantially complete by the end of the calendar year. “We don’t have a firm completion date yet, but I’m optimistic,” Fraley said.
Crews are in the process of completing an important phase of the project, which is the construction of a bridge over Silver Creek.
The project seemed all but dead four years ago when it was cut from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s six-year road plan. After lobbying from Berea city officials and representatives of the Berea Chamber of Commerce, along with assistance from State Senator Jared Carpenter and Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, the project was fully funded and reinstated into the state transportation budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.