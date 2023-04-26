The Madison County School Board unanimously approved phase 1 of the Phillips Building/KY Tech renovation project at a special called April 25 at the board of education offices.
Phase 1 simply includes the demolition of the old, unused portions of that building -- primarily the warehouse area that sits on the Georgia Street side of the building.
The Phillips Building has been used by the district for a number of years for maintenance offices, maintenance storage, district records storage, technology, and technology department offices, among other things.
Construction manager, Trace Creek Construction, will receive the Phase 1 plans tomorrow and bid packages will be put out the week of May 1 by Trace Creek. The bids will be opened May 16 at the district office, and the board could potentially award the bids at its May 23 meeting.
“When the district acquired the property, only minimal renovations were done to the building,” said Erin Stewart, Madison County Community Education Director. “This project will demolish parts of the building that are unusable or unsafe for use and will be a basic “cleaning up” of the property so that the district can continue using it for many years.”
This project also includes some basic renovations to the old Kentucky Tech building, which sits on the property at Madison Central High School. That building had been used for the Area Technology Center programs.
Stewart said when the Ignite Academy North and South campuses opened, that building became vacant. “The district is doing basic renovations on the building in the hopes of using it in the future.”
Phase 1 work will begin after the bids are awarded and approved by the Board, so not likely until the first part of June.
