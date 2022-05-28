Volunteers and members of the American Legion Post 50 placed flags at the gravesites of veterans on Thursday at Berea Cemetery. Volunteers included members of the Madison Southern High School Junior ROTC. A group of home school students and members of the Berea Police Department took part in the event.
PHOTO GALLERY: American Legion Post 50 places flags at cemetery
- By Keith Taylor Citizen Publisher
