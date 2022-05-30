The Berea City Pool opened for the season on Saturday and patrons came out in full force on Memorial Day on Monday. The pool is open 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6:30 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $5 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-17 and children under 2 are free. Several family and individual packages are available for purchase.
