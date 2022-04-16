The Berea Kiwanis Club had its annual Easter Egg hunt for the first time in three years Saturday morning at the Berea City Park Annex. Children of all ages enjoyed the event, which featured a visit from the Easter Bunny. (Photos by Keith Taylor)
