Phyllis Jean Hall Jones, widow of Roy Charles Jones and the daughter of the late Carlos P. Hall, Sr. and Martha Brandenburg Hall, was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on January 14, 1927 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on March 7, 2021 at the age of 94 years, 1 month, and 21 days. She was a housewife, loving mother, and a lifelong member of the Southern Baptist Church where she loved teaching Sunday school.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her two children, John Jones and wife Jamie and Joan Segler and husband, Dewey all of Berea, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Mark Rogers and wife Tina, Margaret Lynn Butski, Joe Rogers, and Katie Jones and wife Sally; four great grandchildren, Jeremy Rogers and wife Katie, Emily Rogers, Lorene Girard and husband Patrick, and Meghan Westers and husband Samuel; three great-great grandchildren, Rayland Rogers, Violet Girard, and Penny Rogers; one sister, Margaret Hall Sams of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by one brother, Carlos P. Hall, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Beattyville flood relief fund. Monetary donations can be mailed to Lee County Tourism PO Box 738 Beattyville, Kentucky 41311. Other donations can be taken to Cumberland Mountain Outreach 102 E. Third St. in Beattyville.
At mother’s request, a graveside service will be held in her beloved hometown of Beattyville, Kentucky at the Riverview Cemetery on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Slemp officiating.
Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
