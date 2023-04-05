Former Madison Southern standout Samantha Cornelison became a part of history when the Transylvania Pioneers won the school’s first-ever national championship by beating Christopher Newport 57-54 last Saturday in Dallas to finish the season at a perfect 33-0.
The 2023 NCAA Women’s Division III Championship was held at American Airlines Arena and marked just the second time in history that DI, DII, and DIII played the national championship games in the same location together. The three divisions played together in honor of Title IX, a 1972 ruling that gave women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds, from elementary schools to colleges and universities.
“It felt amazing,” Cornelison said of winning the national championship. “It will be a memory that I will never forget. It was a great feeling that we just won it all, especially being undefeated.”
Dating back to last year, Transylvania has won 60 of its last 61 games. The Pioneers have compiled a 99-10 record over the last four seasons, with five consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships.
The team made it to the Elite 8 last year before losing. That loss helped fuel the team this season.
Cornelison starred at Southern from 2016-2021 before committing to Transylvania to continue her athletic and academic career. Her number 22 jersey hangs in the gymnasium as part of the All-Southern team.
“Playing at Southern has helped me with my college career,” she said. “We played good competition and had a winning mentality.”
In 33 games this season for the Pioneers, the 5-foot-7 guard averaged 2.5 points and a half-assist per game.
The Transylvania women started the season in Dallas in November and planned to end their season where it started with a national championship.
“We worked hard everyday, and made it our top priority from the start of the season,” she said of the road back to Dallas. “We made that our goal and we achieved it.”
Cornelison said the group adopted a theme from John Calipari’s UK men’s team — “Refuse to Lose.”
“Our team is a very competitive team,” she said. “In practice, games, or even little things. Even if we are down in a game we have that mentality of we’re not going to lose. It’s been like that for a long time.”
The Berea native credits a close bond on and off the court for their special season.
“We are all so close to each other, obviously because of basketball but we are close outside of basketball as well,” said Cornelison, a Business Administration major. “We are all like sisters and we can call each other out and there won’t be any hard feelings afterward. We also know how to have fun while playing. It’s not serious all the time, but when we need to be we are.”
Now that the season is over, and Cornelison has had a few days to reflect on the accomplishment, she admits that it still feels like a dream.
“It still hasn’t hit me yet that we won the national title,” she said. “On Sunday, when we were on our way home, a few of us felt like we still had practice the next day like normal. We’ve been going for six months and now it feels weird not having it anymore for a while. But the break is good, I’m still exhausted from Dallas!”
A break might be in order for Cornelison and her teammates, but she said the team already has a goal for next season.
“To be undefeated and win the Natty again,” she said.
