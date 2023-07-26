The historic Edwards Building on the campus of Berea College, is in the process of being demolished after college officials spent more than a year of pondering renovations for the structure. Officials at Berea College determined a renovation of the building would be more than erecting a new structure. The building, also known as the Trades Building, the Bruce Building and the Foundation School, was renamed the Edwards Building in 1959. The cornerstone was laid on Oct. 18, 1902 and the dedication took place on Dec. 4, 1903 at a cost of $35,000. Officials plan to use a section of brick and the cornerstone, which says, “Industry, Skill, Brotherhood, Religion” in the new structure that will house offices and space for the Alumni and Philanthropy and Strategic Initiative. The demolition work on the old structure continued on Tuesday night.
