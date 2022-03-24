A lady was aboard a small plane when the pilot suddenly collapsed into unconsciousness. Not knowing how to fly a plane, she grabbed the radio and began pleading for help.
A man in the flight control tower received her call and answered back: “Don’t panic. I’ll talk you down. Just do as I say. First, I need you to give me your height and position.”
“I’m 5-2 and sitting in the front,” she responded.
Did you ever face a task that was so daunting you had no idea how to even begin to approach it? Pastors often find themselves in that position when they, all of a sudden, move from the pew into the pulpit. Politicians, educators, businessmen and leaders of every other ilk face the same sobering thoughts when they move from observer to officeholder. The fact is, it’s healthy for anyone who moves into a leadership role to do so with a sense of inadequacy.
One of the greatest leaders of all time, King Solomon, certainly felt inadequate when he took the throne in Israel long years ago. It was a task so daunting in his eyes that it drove him to his knees in prayer to ask for wisdom and knowledge to lead God’s people.
“God said to Solomon, Because this was in thine heart, and thou hast not asked riches, wealth, or honour, nor the life of thine enemies, neither yet hast asked long life; but hast asked wisdom and knowledge for thyself, that thou mayest judge my people, over whom I have made thee king: Wisdom and knowledge is granted unto thee; and I will give thee riches, and wealth, and honour, such as none of the kings have had that have been before thee, neither shall there any after thee have the like” (2 Chronicles 1:9-13).
It was Solomon’s reliance on God that made him a great king. I believe the best advice that could be given to leaders of our own day is to follow Solomon’s lead and ask God for wisdom, strength and guidance to do what’s right.
Too many of them find themselves in control and have no idea what to do next, like the lady aboard that airplane. The first thing they need to do is call out for help, like Solomon did, and the Lord of Glory will certainly hear and answer.
“Before they call, I will answer,” God said in Isaiah 65:24. “And while they are yet speaking, I will hear.”
It’s comforting to know even when we’re sitting in the pilot’s seat and have no idea of our height or position, God is in control.
———
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.