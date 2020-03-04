Tourney time pic

The Berea Pirates took on Madison Central in the 44th District finals last Friday night at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond. The Lady Pirates dropped a 43-32 loss to the Lady Indians, while the Pirates were defeated 70-40 in the boys district finale as a Berea fan shows his school spirit during the girls’ championship encounter. Both teams lost in the opening round of the 11th Region Tournament.

