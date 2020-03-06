Berea’s run to the 11th Region Tournament ended Tuesday night as the Frederick Douglass Broncos blew past the Pirates 73-32.
Jayden Smith led the Pirates (22-9) with 16 points and nine rebounds.
The Berea Lady Pirates’ season end with a 57-32 loss to the Paul Laurence Dunbar Lady Bulldogs in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament Monday night.
Alexis Newman’s nine points paced Berea (17-14). Madison Howell and Maddy King finished with six points each in the loss. MaKenzie Howell grabbed nine rebounds, while scoring four points.
The region loss came on the heels of a district runner-up where Berea fell to Madison Central.
Against Central, Madison Howell scored 10 points, while grabbing six rebounds. Isis Rodgers added nine points.
Honors: Madison Southern and Berea boys and girls basketball players received post-season love as a total of 12 players garnered honors.
Madison Southern’s Samantha Cornelison was named to the 11th All-Region Team. Teammates Aleigh Richardson and Macie Daniels were named to the 44th All-District Tournament Team.
On the boys’ side, Eagles hoops players Chad Fugate and Hunter Buchanan were named to the 44th All District Team.
Fugate and Buchanan finished in top 50 three-point shooters in the state, with Fugate knocking down 47.8 percent of his attempts to Buchanan’s 37.9 percent.
Coach Austin Newton said both players were instrumental in Southern winning four straight games before the district tournament began.
“Hunter caught fire to close out the season,” Newton said. “(He) was 35-for-61 from three-point range over the last six games of the season.”
In addition to all district honors, Fugate was named to the 11th All-Region Team.
“He finished his career with 1,305 points and is ninth on the career scoring list,” Newton pointed out. “He was a career 46.4 percent three-point shooter and 81 percent from the foul line.”
Berea’s Jaylen Dorsey earned an honorable mention to the All 11th Region Team, as well as his place on the 44th District All-Tournament Team. Timmy Thompson and Jayden Smith were also named to the all-district team.
“Those three really stepped up in the Model game to help us advance to the region tournament,” Coach Eric Swords said. “(Also), Dorsey being named to the 11th Region honorable mention is huge for him and our program.
“The 11th Region is one of the toughest in the state, so for him to make the cut says a lot about the work that he has put in. It is my hope that these awards will make Dorsey and Jayden come back even stronger for next season.”
Lady Pirate players Isis Rodgers, Madison Howell and Chesney Lovins were named to the 44th District All-Tournament Team last week in Richmond.
