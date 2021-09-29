By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
Jaiden Cunningham punished Jackson County to the tune of 144 yards on 17 carries, and three touchdowns as the Berea Pirates (3-3) ripped the Generals, 34-0 last Friday.
Quarterback Jayson Coburn threw for 87 yards, including a 21-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Dorsey. The Pirate defense forced five turnovers, as Clayton Martinez picked off two passes. Joe Collins also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble, while Logan Abney recorded an interception. Cameron Thompson led Berea with eight tackles, including a sack. Koty Roberts finished with a pair of sacks, while Connor Gilbert added a sack in the win. The Pirates will host Kentucky County Day (5-1) Friday night.
• The Madison Southern Eagles (1-5) came up short last Friday night in a 27-19 loss to Collins. Stephen Whitehead served as the workhorse for the Eagles as he rushed for 182 yards on 26 carries, including three touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Carpenter threw for 64 yards, as Walt Smith hauled in three passes for 55 yards. Southern will travel to East Jessamine (1-5) Friday night.
Prep Volleyball
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (9-5) fell to Bryan Station last week, 3-0. Southern was paced by Kayla Atkins, who finished with six kills, seven assists, and six digs. Kara Combs finished with 12 assists, while Anna Seals recorded 14 digs.
• The Berea Lady Pirates knocked off Frankfort Christian Academy, 3-0, last week. Berea was awarded a win against Burgin, who forfeited the game because of COVID-19. Stats for Berea were not posted on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website prior to press time.
Prep Soccer
• Boyle County knocked off the Berea Pirates, 11-1, last week. Berea’s goal came from Chaden Lovins off an assist from John Wallhouser. The loss dropped Berea’s record to 5-8-2 on the season.
• The Madison Southern Eagles earned a 1-0 win over Western Hills last week. Ru Lemmer scored Southern’s goal while goalkeeper Austin Shepherd recorded five saves in the win. Southern’s record sits at 9-5-1 on the year.
• The Berea Lady Pirates were 3-0 victors over the East Jessamine Lady Jaguars last week. Stats from the game were not posted to KHSAA.org prior to the deadline.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles fell to Frederick Douglass, 2-1. Stats from the game were not posted to the KHSAA website before the story deadline.
