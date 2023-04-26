The Berea Pirates split a pair of games last week. The Pirates (5-9) knocked off Owsley County, 12-7, before falling 13-3 against Garrard County.
Cameron Thompson paced Berea against Owsley with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, which included scoring three runs and notching a double and a triple. Liam Carr went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple.
Koty Roberts went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Joseph Cobb and Tommie Banderman finished with two and one RBI, respectively. Jayson Coburn earned the win, going 7 innings, giving up 4 hits and 3 earned runs while striking out 9.
Stats from the Garrard County game were unavailable on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website (khsaa.org).
Last week, the Madison Southern Eagles (9-10) knocked off Western Hills, 8-7. Hayden Baugh and Aiden Lilly recorded a pair of RBIs in the win. Caleb Cobb and Hayden Cain also contributed with RBIs. The trio of Trey Helton, Landon Noe, and Baugh combined to pitch 7 innings, giving up 6 earned runs and striking out 12. Noe recorded the win.
Also Last week, the Berea Lady Pirates (2-10) fell to Jackson County, 10-0. Page Johnson went 2-for-3 in the loss, while Sadie Hall recorded Berea’s other hit. Berea rebounded to knock off Danville 16-15 later in the week. Stats from the Danville game were not immediately available on khsaa.org.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (10-15) dropped a pair of games last week, falling to West Jessamine (17-10) and Madison Central (8-5). Stats from those games were not immediately available on khsaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.